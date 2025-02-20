Jordan Park Group LLC Purchases Shares of 17,200 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of RSP stock opened at $182.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.17. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $158.83 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The company has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
