Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.76 to $2.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89. Trimble also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.760-2.980 EPS.

Trimble Price Performance

Trimble stock traded down $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $74.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. Trimble has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $77.78. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cfra upgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trimble from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Insider Activity

In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $266,932.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,985.75. This trade represents a 53.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

