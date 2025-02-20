Corps Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Corps Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 110.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 33,199 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 17,441 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 6.0% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,156 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 8.3% during the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.89.

Get Our Latest Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.