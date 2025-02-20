Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $292.07, but opened at $307.58. Quanta Services shares last traded at $288.63, with a volume of 861,290 shares trading hands.

The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PWR. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $374.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 4,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Down 2.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.14. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

