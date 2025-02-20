Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $8.50. The stock had previously closed at $7.60, but opened at $8.35. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Mister Car Wash shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 662,766 shares.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MCW. Stephens started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.

In other news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 74,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $598,147.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,708.30. The trade was a 47.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 884.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000.

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

