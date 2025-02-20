Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Price Down 9.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.4% on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $16.03 and last traded at $16.05. Approximately 1,715,871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,457,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

The travel company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 10.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRIP. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 4.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 772,592 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,967 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its position in Tripadvisor by 100.0% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 39,070 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,535 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 33.3% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670,063 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $53,179,000 after buying an additional 917,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

