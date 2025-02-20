Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Down 29.5% – Time to Sell?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 29.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 69.50 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.88). Approximately 28,018,555 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 601% from the average daily volume of 3,995,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.30 ($1.25).
Ferrexpo Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £517.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 101.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 73.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.11.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
