Flossbach Von Storch SE Sells 930,301 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Flossbach Von Storch SE decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,636,199 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 930,301 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.7% of Flossbach Von Storch SE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $423,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 55,793 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 31.2% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 34,580 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 69.1% in the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 48.6% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 37,584 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Trading Down 0.5 %
SBUX opened at $112.49 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $113.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.77.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.33.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
