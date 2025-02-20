Flossbach Von Storch SE Sells 930,301 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Flossbach Von Storch SE decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,636,199 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 930,301 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.7% of Flossbach Von Storch SE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $423,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 55,793 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 31.2% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 34,580 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 69.1% in the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 48.6% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 37,584 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 0.5 %

SBUX opened at $112.49 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $113.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.