Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,783 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up about 1.9% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $193,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,144,000 after acquiring an additional 275,717 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,843,000 after acquiring an additional 352,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,505,000 after acquiring an additional 97,990 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,570,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,461,000 after acquiring an additional 171,861 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,895,000 after acquiring an additional 20,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total transaction of $10,467,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,791,491.63. The trade was a 41.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,459,423.38. This trade represents a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,565 shares of company stock worth $51,038,529 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $430.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $450.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.63. The company has a market cap of $110.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 882.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $455.59.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.