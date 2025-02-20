The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Flossbach Von Storch SE

Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,110,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,659 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $69,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. MilWealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:KO opened at $70.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $302.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

