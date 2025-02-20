Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Decreased by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.2% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,904,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,516,210 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after purchasing an additional 488,815 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,389 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,840,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 871,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,324,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $539.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.81. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

