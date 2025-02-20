Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after acquiring an additional 95,234 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,135,000 after purchasing an additional 67,472 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 164,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,690,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $615.85 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $495.94 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $601.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $584.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

