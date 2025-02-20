Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 87 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $82,517,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 18,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.8% in the third quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $158,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,380. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total value of $240,618.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,181.75. This trade represents a 53.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,582. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $666.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $608.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $522.88. The company has a market cap of $216.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $364.17 and a one year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.