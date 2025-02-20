TBH Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 60.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT stock opened at $269.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.71. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

