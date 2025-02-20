Convergence Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Booking by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Booking from $4,657.00 to $4,470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on Booking from $5,400.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cfra raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,044.43.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,110.60 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24. The stock has a market cap of $169.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4,913.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,537.47.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

