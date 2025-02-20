First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $690,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,470 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. PACK Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 698,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,407,000 after purchasing an additional 35,220 shares during the period. FMA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 257,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 229,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after buying an additional 91,777 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,241,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.41 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.29. The company has a market cap of $134.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

