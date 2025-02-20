RW Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,070 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

RW Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. HTLF Bank raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 8.5 %
BATS:IEFA opened at $75.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile
The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.