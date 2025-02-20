First Bank & Trust Raises Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,021 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 15.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,753,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,336,000 after acquiring an additional 230,672 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.6% in the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of CDNS opened at $274.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.45. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $241.29 and a one year high of $328.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $302.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Scannell sold 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.78, for a total value of $969,628.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,318 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,158.04. This represents a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $199,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,512,553.59. The trade was a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,416 shares of company stock worth $33,538,875 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

