Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Announces Earnings Results

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22, Zacks reports. Repsol had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 3.74%.
Repsol Price Performance
OTCMKTS REPYY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.62. 36,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,219. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.73. Repsol has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $17.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Repsol Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.4951 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.43. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is 40.53%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on REPYY
Repsol Company Profile
Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Repsol
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Should You Hold NVIDIA Stock for the Long Haul or Trade It?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Humana Gains Despite Medicare Advantage Losses—What’s the Catch?
Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.