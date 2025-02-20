Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Announces Earnings Results

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22, Zacks reports. Repsol had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 3.74%.

Repsol Price Performance

OTCMKTS REPYY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.62. 36,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,219. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.73. Repsol has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $17.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Repsol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.4951 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.43. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is 40.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on REPYY. UBS Group raised Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repsol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

