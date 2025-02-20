iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $198.58 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.09 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

