Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues Earnings Results

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. Flowserve updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.100-3.300 EPS.

Flowserve Trading Down 1.2 %

FLS opened at $58.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day moving average of $55.69. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $65.08.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Flowserve from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Flowserve from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Flowserve from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Flowserve from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

