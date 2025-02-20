Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues Earnings Results

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. Flowserve updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.100-3.300 EPS.
Flowserve Trading Down 1.2 %
FLS opened at $58.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day moving average of $55.69. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $65.08.
Flowserve Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.
About Flowserve
Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.
