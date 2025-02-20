UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Celanese (NYSE:CE) Stock Price

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Celanese to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.35.

CE stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.25. The company had a trading volume of 684,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,227. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.98. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $52.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Celanese by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,618,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $942,506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818,993 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Celanese by 27.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,460,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,286,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Celanese by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,500,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,931,000 after purchasing an additional 136,994 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,969,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,506,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

