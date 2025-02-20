Aspect Partners LLC Purchases 992 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2,066.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VOO stock opened at $563.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $510.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $453.60 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $550.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $534.96.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.