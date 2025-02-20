Wealth Alliance Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 39,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 603.8% in the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,732,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,192 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,980,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,118,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,171,000 after acquiring an additional 123,741 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,541,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,456,000 after acquiring an additional 54,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,162,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,290,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.55. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

