Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Raised to Moderate Buy at Clarus Securities

Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Clarus Securities to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Roscan Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ROS remained flat at C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,710. Roscan Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.84, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08.

About Roscan Gold

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kandiole project comprising nine contiguous gold prospective permits covering an area of approximately 402 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.

