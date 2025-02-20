Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Raised to Moderate Buy at Clarus Securities

Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Clarus Securities to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Roscan Gold Stock Performance
Shares of ROS remained flat at C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,710. Roscan Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.84, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08.
About Roscan Gold
