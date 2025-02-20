Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.47), Zacks reports. Constellium had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 1.47%.

Constellium Stock Performance

CSTM traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,666. Constellium has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

