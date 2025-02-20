Morningstar Investment Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.1 %

TMUS opened at $263.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.35. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $271.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $300.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 36.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andre Almeida bought 3,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $235.72 per share, for a total transaction of $897,621.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,621.76. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,021 shares in the company, valued at $989,166. This trade represents a 19.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,100 shares of company stock worth $747,378 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. KeyCorp lowered T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.79.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

