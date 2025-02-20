Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 707,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,173 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 6.2% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $32,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.02. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $47.44.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.