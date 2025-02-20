Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 707,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,173 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 6.2% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $32,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.02. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1542 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

