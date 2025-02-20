HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $37.86, but opened at $35.00. HF Sinclair shares last traded at $37.06, with a volume of 738,089 shares.

The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.11). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DINO shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,364.79. This trade represents a 6.76 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,411,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,909,000 after acquiring an additional 626,755 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,848,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,026,000 after purchasing an additional 737,696 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,512,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,197,000 after purchasing an additional 617,218 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,139,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.22.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

