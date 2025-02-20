LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Price Up 6.1% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) traded up 6.1% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $42.79 and last traded at $41.81. 678,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,959,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.

The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. LKQ had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LKQ. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $180,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,352,356.68. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LKQ

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in LKQ by 94.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in LKQ by 31.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in LKQ during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Trading Up 6.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

