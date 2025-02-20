Abacus Planning Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,282 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 124.1% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 61,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 34,198 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 49.2% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,708 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 259,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $66.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.12. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 72.68%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Michael F. Mahoney acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. This trade represents a 320.65 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

