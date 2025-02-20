SNS Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $54.65 on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.17 and its 200-day moving average is $45.84.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

