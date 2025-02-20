Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC Sells 58 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.2% of Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232,214 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,813,061,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,259,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,681,000 after acquiring an additional 89,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,204,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,754,000 after acquiring an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $615.85 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $495.94 and a one year high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $531.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $601.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $584.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

