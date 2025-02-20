Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,459,423.38. This represents a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total value of $1,419,640.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Shawn Henry sold 5,505 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total value of $1,973,377.35.

On Monday, December 16th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total transaction of $1,656,630.00.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $450.14 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59. The company has a market cap of $110.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 882.64, a P/E/G ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $382.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CRWD. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.73.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

