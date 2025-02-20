Safety Insurance Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

Safety Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 48.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.77. 3,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,985. Safety Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.91.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

