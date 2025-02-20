Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,987 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,286,000. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 199,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 16,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 493,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,541,000 after acquiring an additional 90,378 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.71 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.36.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

