The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1,188.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,915 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. MilWealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on KO shares. DZ Bank raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO opened at $70.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $302.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

