Hardy Reed LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hardy Reed LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Hardy Reed LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $523,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 74.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period.

IWF stock opened at $416.48 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $315.24 and a twelve month high of $419.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

