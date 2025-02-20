Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 15.7% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $25,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $806,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $270.85 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $187.05 and a fifty-two week high of $271.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

