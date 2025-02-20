Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 16,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. cut its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 227.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 84,856 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 211.9% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,372,215.76. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 5,250,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $367,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,755,242.88. The trade was a 87.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,301,387 shares of company stock worth $575,821,045. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $112.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.27 billion, a PE ratio of 589.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $125.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.51.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

