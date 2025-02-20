Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Equinix were worth $42,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.21, for a total transaction of $114,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,669 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,838.49. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $903.71, for a total value of $1,202,838.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,945,508.09. This trade represents a 16.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,826 shares of company stock worth $15,555,490. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $939.08 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.14 and a 12-month high of $994.03. The stock has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.83, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $932.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $899.70.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $4.69 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 199.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Equinix from $1,085.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $994.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.