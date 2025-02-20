Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Announces Earnings Results

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $970.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.10 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 19.08%.
Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.39. The company had a trading volume of 71,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average is $55.78. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $71.08.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.01%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.
Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.
