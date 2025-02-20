Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Announces Earnings Results

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $970.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.10 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.39. The company had a trading volume of 71,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average is $55.78. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $71.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

In other news, EVP William Thomas Elsener bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,827,762.40. This represents a 0.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.18 per share, with a total value of $110,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,410.18. This represents a 4.97 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 2,980 shares of company stock valued at $165,988 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

