Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Releases Earnings Results

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 12.66%. Park Hotels & Resorts updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.900-2.200 EPS.
Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 574,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,146. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.00. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.81%. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.69%.
Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.
