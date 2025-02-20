Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Trimmed by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Hardy Reed LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $16,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $135.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.00. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $113.66 and a 52 week high of $135.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

