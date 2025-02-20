Ownership Capital B.V. Sells 54,326 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Ownership Capital B.V. reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,242 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54,326 shares during the period. Workday accounts for about 7.2% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings in Workday were worth $194,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,985,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,415,000 after purchasing an additional 480,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Workday by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,183,611,000 after buying an additional 67,380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,285,000 after buying an additional 76,618 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,316,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,159 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,972,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,133,000 after acquiring an additional 75,747 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 5,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total value of $1,378,788.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,100 shares in the company, valued at $30,369,458. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total transaction of $17,584,753.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,872,846.40. This trade represents a 40.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 438,819 shares of company stock valued at $113,142,592 in the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $261.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The company has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $261.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.47.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Workday from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Workday from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Workday from $287.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Workday

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.