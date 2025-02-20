Boston Financial Mangement LLC Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.1% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $36,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $773,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $497.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.0 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $432.68 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $419.70 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $472.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $530.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.