Elk River Wealth Management LLC Makes New $934,000 Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $841,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,245,000 after purchasing an additional 178,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LHX opened at $194.80 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.25 and a 1-year high of $265.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $288,412.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,592.94. The trade was a 21.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,757. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LHX. Raymond James lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $283.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.67.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

