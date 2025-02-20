FMA Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

FMA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.5% of FMA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. FMA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VIG opened at $205.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $173.17 and a twelve month high of $205.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.83.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.