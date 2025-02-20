Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $256,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Intel were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 137,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $25.72 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.