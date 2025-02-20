Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.22 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Materion updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.300-5.700 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $5.30-5.70 EPS.

Materion Trading Down 0.3 %

Materion stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.28. 1,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.23. Materion has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $139.21.

Materion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Materion

About Materion

In other Materion news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total transaction of $81,498.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,343.68. The trade was a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

